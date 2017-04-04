Police searching for man that robbed an Annville Library of “coffee and petty cash fund”

ANNVILLE, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a man that stole an undisclosed amount of money from a library.

According to the Annville Township Police Department’s Facebook page, the above pictured man forced a door open into the library before taking cash from the coffee fund and petty cash fund.

While police joked that the man had a sudden urge to read and had to search unguided by librarians, they are looking for him or any information that can identify the man.

If you recognize him, please call the Annville Township Police at 717-867-2711.