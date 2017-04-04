× Police searching for suspect in York City shooting

YORK, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a suspect in a Monday evening shooting.

On April 3 at approximately 8:40 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of Newton St. for a shooting victim.

Upon arrival, police found Craig Henise, 50, on the ground and bleeding from his leg due to a gunshot wound.

Officers rendered first aid and Henise was taken to York Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

If anyone has any information relating to this incident they are encouraged to call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411 or download the York City PD App. Texting in tips is the best method of conveying information about this incident and it is anonymous.