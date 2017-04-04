× Revolution, Yuengling’s Ice Cream announce partnership

YORK, Pa. — PeoplesBank Park will be the newest home to Yuengling’s Ice Cream, York Revolution officials announced today.

The Atlantic League team and the resurgent ice cream maker have signed an agreement making Yuengling’s Ice Cream the exclusive provider of ice cream at the Revolution’s 70 home games, which begin April 28.

Created during Prohibition when the famous Yuengling family sought other sources of income besides their beers, the ice cream company continued operating separately under the leadership of Yuengling family members until 1985. Fourth generation family member David Yuengling brought the ice cream business back in 2014 and has led an aggressive expansion effort that has placed Yuengling’s Ice Cream in a number of ballparks around the state.

“Minor league baseball is synonymous with family and fun, so it only makes sense to pursue expansion throughout our regional teams. The York Revolution will make a perfect home for Yuengling’s Ice Cream,” said David Yuengling, President of Yuengling’s Ice Cream. “We hope we can delight all of their fans.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with a company revered for both its product and its reputation for excellence,” said Revolution President Eric Menzer. “The Revolution experience is so much more than just baseball, and great food options are a big part of that. They don’t get much better than Yuengling’s Ice Cream. The flavors are delicious, and it’s been a real pleasure working with their team to both continue their expansion and to offer our fans another great element of a trip to the ballpark.”

PeoplesBank Park will feature 14 flavors of Yuengling’s Ice Cream in 2017: Black and Tan, Vanilla, Original Sea Salt Caramel Swirl, Peanut Butter Cup, Chocolate, Chocolate Marshmallow, Mint Chocolate Chip, Butter Pecan, Cookies & Cream, Cinnamon Churro, Vanilla Fudge Chunk with Pretzels, Root Beer, Espresso Chocolate Chip, and Raspberry Cheesecake.

The Revolution will use Yuengling’s Black and Tan Ice Cream in authentic Black and Tan beer floats served by PeoplesBank Park’s new full-service bar, Closer’s Bar, which will make its debut during the team’s Fan Fest on April 15. Fans will also be able to sample Yuengling’s ice creams during that day’s pre-season celebration.

Tickets to Fan Fest and the Revolution’s home games are available at www.yorkrevolution.com, by calling (717) 801-HITS, or by visiting the Apple Chevrolet Ticket Office at the ballpark from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Source: York Revolution