State police seize heroin, other drugs valued at more than $13 million in first 3 months of 2017
HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police today announced that troopers seized $13,755,803 worth of heroin, cocaine and other illegal drugs in the first three months of 2017.
The heroin and opioid epidemic remained evident throughout the commonwealth in the first quarter. From January 1 through March 31, troopers removed more than 29 pounds of heroin and 8.5 pounds of Fentanyl from circulation. The drugs have a combined approximate street value of more than $10 million.
In addition, state police confiscated 22 pounds of methamphetamines, valued at over $1 million, during the same period.
In 2016, the Pennsylvania State Police seized over $68 million in prohibited drugs, including 100 pounds of heroin valued at $34.2 million.
|First Quarter Drug Seizure Totals
|Drug
|Total Seized
|Total Value of Amount Seized
|Cocaine
|6.6 lbs.
|$316,000
|Crack Cocaine
|2.2 lb.
|$99,990
|Heroin
|29.26 lbs.
|$10,194,375
|Fentanyl
|8.5 lbs.
|$5,200
|LSD
|208 doses
|$2,080
|Marijuana THC – Liquid
|1.8 pints
|$32,510
|Marijuana THC Solid
|2.8 lbs.
|$50,473
|Marijuana Plants
|119 plants
|$119,000
|Processed Marijuana
|539 lbs.
|$1,884,625
|Methamphetamines
|22.2 lbs.
|$1,004,642
|Other Narcotics
|1.4 lbs.
|$5,318
|Other Narcotics (pills)
|4,075 pills
|$40,750
|Synthetic Marijuana & Stimulants
|1 lb.
|$840
|Total Value:
|$13,755,803
For more information about the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov.