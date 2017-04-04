State police seize heroin, other drugs valued at more than $13 million in first 3 months of 2017

Police Cracking Down on Heroin and Preventing Deaths

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police today announced that troopers seized $13,755,803 worth of heroin, cocaine and other illegal drugs in the first three months of 2017.

The heroin and opioid epidemic remained evident throughout the commonwealth in the first quarter. From January 1 through March 31, troopers removed more than 29 pounds of heroin and 8.5 pounds of Fentanyl from circulation. The drugs have a combined approximate street value of more than $10 million.

In addition, state police confiscated 22 pounds of methamphetamines, valued at over $1 million, during the same period.

In 2016, the Pennsylvania State Police seized over $68 million in prohibited drugs, including 100 pounds of heroin valued at $34.2 million.

First Quarter Drug Seizure Totals
                         Drug Total Seized Total Value of Amount Seized
Cocaine 6.6 lbs. $316,000
Crack Cocaine 2.2 lb. $99,990
Heroin 29.26 lbs. $10,194,375
Fentanyl 8.5 lbs. $5,200
LSD 208 doses $2,080
Marijuana THC – Liquid 1.8 pints $32,510
Marijuana THC Solid 2.8 lbs. $50,473
Marijuana Plants 119 plants $119,000
Processed Marijuana 539 lbs. $1,884,625
Methamphetamines 22.2 lbs. $1,004,642
Other Narcotics 1.4 lbs. $5,318
Other Narcotics (pills) 4,075 pills $40,750
Synthetic Marijuana & Stimulants 1 lb. $840
Total Value: $13,755,803

