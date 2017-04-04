× State police seize heroin, other drugs valued at more than $13 million in first 3 months of 2017

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police today announced that troopers seized $13,755,803 worth of heroin, cocaine and other illegal drugs in the first three months of 2017.

The heroin and opioid epidemic remained evident throughout the commonwealth in the first quarter. From January 1 through March 31, troopers removed more than 29 pounds of heroin and 8.5 pounds of Fentanyl from circulation. The drugs have a combined approximate street value of more than $10 million.

In addition, state police confiscated 22 pounds of methamphetamines, valued at over $1 million, during the same period.

In 2016, the Pennsylvania State Police seized over $68 million in prohibited drugs, including 100 pounds of heroin valued at $34.2 million.

First Quarter Drug Seizure Totals Drug Total Seized Total Value of Amount Seized Cocaine 6.6 lbs. $316,000 Crack Cocaine 2.2 lb. $99,990 Heroin 29.26 lbs. $10,194,375 Fentanyl 8.5 lbs. $5,200 LSD 208 doses $2,080 Marijuana THC – Liquid 1.8 pints $32,510 Marijuana THC Solid 2.8 lbs. $50,473 Marijuana Plants 119 plants $119,000 Processed Marijuana 539 lbs. $1,884,625 Methamphetamines 22.2 lbs. $1,004,642 Other Narcotics 1.4 lbs. $5,318 Other Narcotics (pills) 4,075 pills $40,750 Synthetic Marijuana & Stimulants 1 lb. $840 Total Value: $13,755,803

