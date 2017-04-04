× Student stabbed at Queens high school; 3 arrested: officials

Queens, New York (WPIX) — A 16-year-old boy has been hospitalized due to stab wounds sustained at a Queens high school, and three people are in custody, officials said Tuesday.

An incident at John Bowne High School was reported at 11:04 a.m., FDNY said.

A student suffering a stab wound was found at the campus and transported to the hospital. The injury was described by FDNY as minor.

“Safety always comes first, and the NYPD and EMS immediately responded to this troubling incident. We are working closely with the NYPD as they conduct an investigation and will ensure it’s addressed,” the Department of Education said Tuesday in a statement.

Three students were arrested at the high school, according to the NYPD.

It was not immediately clear if charges had been filed.