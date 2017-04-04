× Vehicle found submerged in Susquehanna River in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa.–Emergency crews are on the scene after a vehicle was found submerged in the Susquehanna River in Harrisburg early Tuesday morning.

The vehicle was discovered around 5:44 a.m. near the 2700 block of North Front Street.

It is unclear how the vehicle ended up in the Susquehanna River or if anyone is inside.

Authorities are working to determine how best to remove the vehicle from the water.

FOX43 News will update this story throughout the day as more information becomes available.