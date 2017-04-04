Warm and breezy with a few rumbles Tuesday

MILD, DAMP, & BREEZY: It’s a damp, warm, and breezy Tuesday as the next system crosses through the region. Hit-or-miss showers continue through the morning, with hazy and foggy spots before a bit of a breeze develops after sunrise. The spotty showers are expected to continue through the first half of the afternoon. Some heavier showers, and even a thunderstorm, are possible. Breaks of sun are limited during the afternoon, but it’s enough to boost temperatures. It’s warm, and it’s still breezy, with readings in the 70s. The showers taper for the second half of the afternoon. Conditions are drier for the evening, and clearing takes place through the overnight period. Lows fall into the middle to upper 40s.

BRIEF BREAK FROM SHOWERS: Wednesday brings a brief break from the showers and some more sunshine. The breezes even take a break too. Expect quite the mild day, with temperatures pushing 70 degrees. Showers are back Wednesday night, and last through Thursday. It’s breezy again, with readings in the 50s, making for a much cooler day. The pattern remains sluggish and unsettled for Friday. There’s the chance for a few showers. Otherwise, expect plenty of clouds, with chilly readings in the 40s.

WEEKEND IMPROVEMENTS: The weekend forecast looks quite optimistic. Sunshine returns for Saturday, and temperatures even begin to turn milder. Expect readings to reach the upper 40s to middle 50s. It’s a chilly start for Sunday, but a milder day is ahead. There’s plenty of sunshine and a few passing clouds at best. Expect readings for many to reach the middle 60s. Monday is even warmer with increasing clouds ahead of the next system. Temperatures are back into the 70s.

Have a great Tuesday!