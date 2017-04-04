× West Shore rivalry grows with inaugural lacrosse seasons

LEWISBERRY, Pa. – Red Land and Cedar Cliff High Schools share the West Shore School District, but they had never faced each other on the lacrosse field. Until Monday night. FOX43 was there for the first ever West Shore Bowl in boys lacrosse.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This year marks the first lacrosse seasons in history for both schools, a process which began two years ago.

With brand new programs, some growing pains are expected. For example, the Colts don't even have their uniforms yet, so they had to borrow some jerseys from the football team.

Both teams will play an independent schedule for the next two years, then join the Mid-Penn Conference.

The Patriots dominated the game from the start, led by Jordan Weldon with six goals and four assists. Red Land cruised to the 18-0 win, but this rivalry transcends the final score.

Patriots senior midfielder Hunter Mixell and his teammates had this game circled on the calendar. "As soon as we found out we had a school team, we were looking forward to this game, our first matchup in school history," declared Mixell.

The West Shore rivalry is new territory for Red Land Head Coach Ethan Wakefield, but he appreciates the enthusiasm . "I look on the sideline, there's tons of fan support and the kids are all amped up, so this is the real deal," exclaimed Wakefield. "To see their energy just rise up and everybody get so passionate about the game, it's awesome."

The Patriots earned district bragging rights for now, but the Colts only have to wait a few weeks for the rematch. Round two of the West Shore Bowl is set for April 25th.