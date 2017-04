× Winning $225K Cash 5 ticket sold in York County

SHREWSBURY, YORK COUNTY, Pa.–A winning Cash 5 lottery ticket was sold in York County.

The ticket was sold at Saubel’s Markets at 65 East Forrest Avenue in Shrewsbury.

The ticket matched all five balls drawn on Monday, April 3. The winning numbers were 16-22-33-41-43.

The lucky winner is entitled to $225,000 prize.

Saubel’s also receives a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.