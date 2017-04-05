× 3 alarm fire sweeps through rowhomes in Harrisburg’s Uptown section

HARRISBURG, Pa. – A 2 alarm fire sweeps though several rowhomes in uptown Harrisburg. The fire broke just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday evening near the intersection of 4th and Maclay Streets. The first firefighters on the scene reported heavy smoke and flames pouring from multiple homes along the street. A 2nd was needed for additional firefighters from surrounding areas to help battle the blaze.

The fast spreading led to a 3rd alarm. At least four rowhomes along the 300 block of Maclay Street were engulfed flames. A back wall of one of the homes collapsed bringing down powerlines in a back alley. Firefighters are being cautious due to live wires. The fire also jumped to a rowhome across the street. One firefighter reportedly got his foot stuck in a collapsed floor. No word on injuries.

More as information becomes available.