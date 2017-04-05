Beautiful and warm Wednesday before a soaker of a Thursday

BRIEF BREAK FROM SHOWERS, THEN MORE SHOWERS: Wednesday brings a brief break from the showers and some more sunshine. The breezes even take a break too by daybreak. Temperatures begin in the middle 40s to lower 50s. Expect quite the warm day once again, with temperatures pushing 70 degrees later in the afternoon. There’s plenty of sunshine through the afternoon, but close to sunset, expect added clouds that thicken through the evening. Breezes pick up too. Showers are back Wednesday night, and last through much of Thursday. The rain could be heavy at times, with 1 to 2 inches of rain possible. This could lead to some areas of ponding and minor flooding. It’s breezy again, with readings in the 50s, making for a much cooler day. An isolated rumble of thunder is possible. The pattern remains sluggish and unsettled for Friday. There’s the chance for a few showers. Otherwise, expect plenty of clouds, with chilly readings in the 40s.

WEEKEND IMPROVEMENTS: The weekend forecast looks quite optimistic, with plenty of opportunity to dry out after the damp end to the work week. Sunshine returns for Saturday, and temperatures even begin to turn milder, though admittedly slow initially. Expect readings to reach the upper 40s to middle 50s. It’s a chilly start for Sunday, but a milder day is ahead. There’s plenty of sunshine and a few passing clouds at best. Expect readings for many to reach the middle 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday is even warmer with increasing clouds ahead of the next system. Temperatures are back into the 70s, making for an unseasonably warm spring day. Tuesday is very warm, with highs pushing the 80 degree mark. We’ll watch for a late shower, but for now it appears most of the day is dry for the region.

Have a great Wednesday!