Bringing your grandparent’s candy back to the table in Carlisle

CARLISLE Pa.--Wednesday is National Caramel Day, and to celebrate, FOX43's Bradon Long visited Georgie Lou's Retro Candy in Carlisle to showcase the caramels, candy and soda they bring in from all over the nation.

The now seven year old business strives to bring back the old, while selling the new as well, to bring the candy that your parents and grandparents ate back into the lives of your family.

Come to downtown Carlisle on Saturday, April 8, 2017, from 12:00-3:00PM for the fifth annual Bunny Hop around downtown Carlisle. Kids twelve and under are invited to dress in their "Sunday Best" for a hop around downtown Carlisle to collect treats. On the day of the event, a map of "Bunny Hop Stops" can be picked up at Georgie Lou's Retro Candy, 56 W High Street, which will detail participating businesses.