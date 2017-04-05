× Cumberland County reports areas experiencing intermittent 911 outages

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– The Cumberland County Department of Public Safety reports there are intermittent 911 outages affecting residents in the Carlisle and Shippensburg areas.

Currently, Centruylink technicians are on-site working to resolve the problem.

Residents in the following communities needing 911 should dial Cumberland County Public Safety’s administrative lines:

Carlisle residents — 717-243-04121

Shippensburg residents — 717-532-8878

West Shore residents — 717-238-9676

Residents may also report emergencies to local fire, police and EMS stations.