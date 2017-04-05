× Florida man arrested in Walmart credit card fraud in Cumberland County

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.–A Florida man was arrested Tuesday after he was caught using fraudulent credit cards at a Walmart in Cumberland County.

Julio Villavecencio, 42, of Miami is charged with forgery, theft by deception and access device fraud. Villavencencio was arrested and taken to Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Officers responded to the Walmart located along the 3400 block of Hartzdale Drive in Camp Hill on Tuesday afternoon for a report of an active fraud. Walmart Asset Protection employees spotted Villavencencio using fraudulent credit cards to reload gift cards, police said. Villavencencio was arrested in the parking lot.

Authorities believe he’s committed this same type of fraud before at this same Walmart. Villavencencio is also facing charges in Hampden and Upper Allen Townships for similar fraudulent activities, as well as in other counties, according to police reports.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 12.

Anyone information on this case is asked to call Lower Allen Township Police at 717-238-9676 or Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-628-8477, or by email at contact@cumberlandcrimestoppers.net