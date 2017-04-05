× Harrisburg man charged in “strong-armed” robbery, bites passer-by who tackled him

HARRISBURG, Pa — A Harrisburg man who was charged with a purse snatching, is now charged with a mini mart robbery in Harrisburg on March 4th.

According to Harrisburg Police, they responded to the Mahetam Mini Mart on the 1000 block of North 3rd Street for a strong armed robbery. The store clerk described a white man, came up to the counter, and demanded money. The suspect then started to fight the clerk, and proceeded to take nearly two-hundred dollars and fled. The suspect then fought and bit a passer-by who tackled him. The police later identified the suspect as Sawyer Bye-Dickerson.

Dickerson was arrested on March 25th in Philadelphia for a purse snatching robbery in Harrisburg the day before. Dickerson was transported to Dauphin County Prison and released on $5,000 unsecured bail.