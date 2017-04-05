× Harrisburg man sentenced to over 12 years in prison for drug trafficking

HARRISBURG, Pa.– The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a Harrisburg man was sentenced to over 12 years in prison for drug trafficking.

Curtis Waldron, 41, was sentenced on March 30 to serve 151 months in prison.

According to U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler, Waldron distributed heroin, cocaine and marijuana on October 2, 2015. Waldron also possessed with the intent to distribute heroin, cocaine, and crack cocaine since at least January 2015.

Waldron was in possession of 143 grams of heroin for distribution, which is the equivalent of approximately 6,000 individual doses of heroin.