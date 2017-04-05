× House passes Caltagirone bill to increase donations to childhood cancer research

HARRISBURG, Pa. – State Rep. Thomas Caltagirone, D-Berks, announced today that the state House of Representatives voted unanimously to pass his bill to increase donations to pediatric cancer research in Pennsylvania.

House Bill 46 would establish a check-off box on Pennsylvania’s state income tax form to allow taxpayers to designate a contribution for childhood cancer research. The donations, deducted from the taxpayers’ refunds, would go to hospitals in Pennsylvania, designated by the state health secretary, that are conducting such research.

Pediatric cancer is the leading cause of death by disease for children ages 1 to 14 in the United States.

“It’s just heartbreaking, but we can do more to help find a cure. This bill would create an easy way for Pennsylvania residents to contribute to research that could save lives,” Caltagirone said. “Every dollar counts in this fight, and I’m grateful to my House colleagues for their support.”

The option would first be available for the 2018 tax year.

H.B. 46, which was originally introduced last session, has been sent to the Senate for its consideration.

The bill is part of a package sponsored by Caltagirone. The others introduced this session are:

H.B. 404 , referred to the transportation committee, which would establish a Pediatric Cancer Research registration license plate that would be made available through the state Department of Transportation.

, referred to the transportation committee, which would establish a Pediatric Cancer Research registration license plate that would be made available through the state Department of Transportation. H.B. 407 , also referred to the transportation committee, which would allow Pennsylvanians to donate to pediatric cancer research on their vehicle registrations and driver’s license renewals; and

, also referred to the transportation committee, which would allow Pennsylvanians to donate to pediatric cancer research on their vehicle registrations and driver’s license renewals; and H.B. 408, referred to the finance committee, which would establish tax credits for businesses contributing to research institutions that are pursuing a cure for pediatric cancers. The bill would allocate $10 million in tax credits each year for the next 10 years.

“We’ve got to take an aggressive approach to fighting this aggressive disease,” Caltagirone said. “With these bills, we can do our part to help our research institutions with this important work.”

Source: PA House of Representatives