× Immigration and Customs Enforcement surprise inspection at Urban Outfitters

GAP, Pa. – Heavily armed Homeland Security officers make a surprise inspection at Urban Outfitters huge fulfillment center in Gap, Lancaster County Wednesday afternoon. A relative of an employee said that her daughter and other employees were to told to go to the break/lunch room and then were allowed to leave.

Wednesday evening a company spokesperson released an email concerning the incident:

“URBAN distribution facilities located in Gap, Pa, were recently designated as a foreign trade zone. As a condition of receiving foreign trade zone status, such facilities are subject to inspections without prior notice by Immigration and Customs Enforcement(ICE). The Gap Fulfillment Center was the subject of a routine, unscheduled inspection today. The inspection revealed that all was in order and no citiations were issued.”

The URBN operation in Gap has both Retail Distribution and Online Fulfillment Centers. Opened in 1996 as one 100,000 square foot building, the operation has grown into a complex with two centers – a 300,000 square foot facility servicing the retail stores and across the street a state-of-the-art one million square foot building servicing online customers. Nearly 700 people are employed.