× Live fire exercises at Fort Indiantown Gap begin Thursday

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. – Fort Indiantown Gap has scheduled a week of live fiire exercises during the month of April between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. The exercises start Thurday morning. They include mortar training April 6-8, and artillery training April 9-12.

Fort Indiantown Gap announces training that is expected to result in increased noise levels as a courtesy to nearby residents. The training schedule is subject to change based on the military training mission.

Fort Indiantown Gap is the only live-fire, maneuver military training facility in Pennsylvania. It serves as headquarters to the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and Pennsylvania National Guard and offers more than 17,000 acres and 140 training areas and facilities for year-round training.

The installation balances one of the region’s most ecologically diverse areas with a military mission that annually supports 20,000 Pennsylvania National Guard personnel and more than 120,000 additional personnel from other branches of service, multinational partners and interagency partners at the federal, state and local level.

To learn more about Fort Indiantown Gap, visit www.ftig.png.pa.gov or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ftindiantowngap