Man accused of breaking into Waynesboro home and sexually assaulting woman

WAYNESBORO, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.–A man is accused of breaking into a Franklin County woman’s home and sexually assaulting her on Sunday.

John Boyd Morrow, 48, of Waynesboro is charged with burglary, aggravated assault, criminal trespass, indecent assault forcible compulsion, unlawful restraint, terroristic threats, simple assault and strangulation. He was arraigned Tuesday and taken to Franklin County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.

Officers responded to a home along the 100 block of North Potamac Street in Waynesboro on Sunday evening for reports of a forced entry. The woman told police that an unknown man forced his way into her home, clasped his hand over her mouth and fondled her. She said the man, later identified as Morrow, stated he would kill her if she called police.

Officers discovered a similar attack happened in the area on the same day, but the second incident had not been initially reported.

Authorities say Morrow was identified as the suspect in both attacks.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 18.