× Man accused of robbing Union Community Bank in Manheim Township

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–Police have arrested a man who they say robbed a bank last month in Lancaster County.

Jordan M. Ballantine, 27, of Bird-in-Hand, is charged with robbery. He was arraigned Thursday and taken to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Officers responded to the Union Community Bank located along the first block of East Roseville Road in Manheim Township on March 31 for a reported robbery.

A man, later identified as Ballantine, handed the teller a note demanding cash. No weapon was shown. Ballentine fled the scene in a white vehicle which was parked nearby.

Police say they received several tips identifying Ballantine as the suspect after they disseminated the surveillance photo to the media.