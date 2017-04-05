× Man charged for child porn found on Nintendo he sold to Game Stop

MANHEIM TWP., Lancaster County, Pa. — A Lancaster man is facing charges after child pornography was allegedly found on a gaming system he sold. Matthew David Neil, 25, of the 600 block of Roseville Road, sold his Nintendo 2DS video game system to the Game Stop staore located at 1320 Lititz Pike on December 21st, 2016, according to court documents.

Store employees found a removable SIM card inside the system and when they turned it on, found about 100 nude pictures of boys and girls ranging in age from about 4 to mid-teen. When a forensic examiner from the District Attorney’s Office looked at the card, they found 396 images of child pornography. The pictures were of hundreds of young children, under the age of 13 at nudist camps. The images were created between September 16th and 17th of 2016.

Neil admitted during an interview with police that he used the Nintendo 2DS to view pornographic images over the internet.