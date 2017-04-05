× Maryland man accused of hiding runaway West Manheim Township teen

WEST MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — A Maryland man is facing charges after police say he was caught hiding a runaway West Manheim Township teen in his home last month.

Richard J. Hood Jr., 23, of Mechanicsville, is charged with concealment of whereabouts of a child and corruption of minors.

Madison Krumrine, 16, was reported missing on March 24. U.S. Marshals found Madison hiding under a pile of clothing in Hood’s bedroom in southern Maryland on March 28, according to the criminal complaint.

Keith Krumrine, Madison’s father, reported his daughter was missing on March 24 when she was not at her bus stop and couldn’t be located. Madison was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database as a missing juvenile. A handwritten note was found in Madison’s room that stated in part “I’m running away-I’m sorry-I’ll be OK,” West Manheim Township police said in the affidavit.

Hood met Madison on the internet in January 2017. On January 30, Hood drove to a home in Westminster, Maryland to meet Madison, but she wasn’t there. He left after learning she was 16 years-old, according court documents.

Hood and Madison went to a motel in Maryland on March 3, even after her father warned Hood to stay away from her, police said in the affidavit.

When Madison went missing on March 24, Krumrine called Hood and demanded to know the whereabouts of his daughter. Hood denied knowing where she was, according to the affidavit.

West Manheim Police asked St. Mary’s County Maryland Sheriff’s office to check Hood’s residence, but Madison wasn’t there and Hood denied knowing her location, according to court documents.

West Manheim Police called Hood the following day and told him he would be arrested if he was hiding Madison or knew where she was and did not notify them.

U.S. Marshals searched Hood’s home on March 28 and found Madison’s Bible. When asked where she was, Hood continued to deny knowing where she was. Authorities searched his home for more than three hours before finding Madison hiding in Hood’s bedroom, according to the affidavit.

During an interview with the FBI, Hood told them Madison cut and died her hair and that he purchased the dye. He also said he bought two prepaid phones and hid one near Madison’s home for her to use to communicate with him before she ran away with him, court documents state.

After picking Madison up on March 23, Hood told authorities he initially took her to his home. Fearing police would find her there, Hood said he then took her to a friend’s house where she stayed in a vehicle for two nights. Hood told investigators he was aware that police were searching for Madison after seeing reports in the media.