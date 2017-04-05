Money Makeover: re-work your finances during Financial Literacy Month

YORK, YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- April is Financial Literacy Month.
That means it's time to improve your financial outlook.
For the remaining Wednesday's in April, FOX43 Morning News will host a Money Makeover series to help you re-work your finances and create stability.
Tracy Burke with Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors will provide FOX43's Amy Lutz and viewers with a new financial plan that focuses on cash flow, risk management, college planning, and estate planning. This week, Burke will discuss cash flow.
Catch it on FOX43 Morning News!