Newville man arrested for DUI while wearing “Drunk Lives Matter” t-shirt

NEWVILLE, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police have arrested a man for driving under the influence, while wearing a “Drunk Lives Matter” t-shirt.

On March 19 at approximately 12:15 a.m., police observed a green Ford pickup truck commit multiple traffic violations.

After a traffic stop was completed, the driver was identified as Elwood Gutshall III, 44, of Newville. It was determined that the driver was under the influence of alcohol and was taken into custody for a legal blood draw.

Gutshall’s BAC came back with a .217% reading, leading to his charges of DUI of the Highest Rate, driving under DUI suspension and multiple traffic violations.