North Museum celebrates winners of Science and Engineering Fair

LANCASTER, Pa. -- The North Museum in Lancaster County will celebrate the success of several young scientists in Central Pennsylvania at an open community event on Sunday.

The museum will host visitors from 3-5 pm on Sunday to give champions of the museums science fair an opportunity to display their work. Two of the champions at the event will be participating next month at the International Science and Engineering Fair in Los Angeles.

Admission is pay as you will. Organizers say the funds will go directly to support the museums STEM education outreach efforts.