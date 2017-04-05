× Poll: Should the state reimburse Harrisburg for state buildings’ fire protection?

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Earlier this week, Pennsylvania House Republican leaders revealed their own budget proposal, a counter-offer that actually cuts spending from current-year levels.

Democrats remain strongly opposed to this proposal with Rep. Joe Markosek, D-Allegheny, saying, “This amendment goes too much, in my opinion and in our opinion, in the wrong direction. It cuts into the bone that many of us agreed was already bare.”

As a part of these proposals, the cost of protection was discussed.

Now, Representative Patty Kim says the state won’t be reimbursing the city for fire protection.

Reportedly, the city of Harrisburg should receive $5 million from the state every year for protecting 40 state buildings.

Kim has noted that these payments could impact Act 47 recovery, which states that the Department of Community and Economic Development has a responsibility to assist Pennsylvania municipalities that are experiencing severe financial difficulties in order to ensure the health, safety and welfare of their citizens.

