Prepare for rain, keep a warm jacket handy along with the umbrella

WET AND COOLER REST OF THE WEEK

After a beautiful day, clouds begin returning this evening and thicken quickly. Showers should hold off until after midnight. Periods of rain is likely through much of the day Thursday. The rain could be heavy at times, with 1 to 2 inches possible, especially during the early afternoon. Most areas pick up over an 1 inch of rain but if you get under a thunderstorm, the potential is there for much more. Watch for ponding on roadways, and minor flooding along the smaller creeks and streams. Winds are breezy again and temperatures are held in the 50s. Our southern counties are included in a MARGINAL or low risk for strong to severe storms. The best threat is south in Maryland so for those of you who commute for work, keep an eye to the sky. Most of the area is dealing with rain but a rumble of thunder is possible. Not much change in the pattern Friday. In fact, readings are even chillier in the 40s. The breeze will add to the chill too. Plenty of clouds hang around and only a few showers are possible for the day.

RECOVERING OVER THE WEEKEND

We are drying out and temperatures slowly warm. Highs are in the lower 50s Saturday, still a bit cool. Clouds are a bit stubborn to clear too. By Sunday, sunshine returns warming temperatures to the middle 60s.

UNSEASONABLY WARM START

Temperatures are back to the 70s Monday. We begin the day with sunshine. Few more clouds spread in late in the day as a system skims the area. It’s a very warm spring day with readings flirting with 80 degrees by Tuesday! Another dry day too but we are watching showers closely for the evening and overnight as the next system arrives.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist