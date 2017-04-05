× Prison sentences handed down for two Lancaster County men who possessed child pornography

LANCASTER, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Two Lancaster County men are set to serve state-prison terms for possessing child pornography.

Christopher DeBarr, 39, of Washington Boro, will serve 3½ to 10 years in prison.

Paul Wilson III, 27, of East Hempfield Township, will serve 2 to 10 years in prison.

Last year, search warrants were executed after a Lancaster County Computer Crimes Task Force investigation led to charges and guilty pleas.

DeBarr pleaded guilty to 8 felony counts regarding over 600 photos and over 150 videos found on laptops and phones at his home.

Wilson III pleaded guilty to 8 felony counts regarding 26 photos and 3 videos found on electronic devices at his home.

Now, this pair will serve prison terms.