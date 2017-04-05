× Springettsbury man found dead on roof

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A York County man was found dead on his roof earlier this week.

Robert Eaton, 68, was found dead on his roof late Tuesday afternoon.

Around 5:25 p.m. on April 4, fire, EMS personnel and police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Sheridan Road for a report of a deceased man on a roof.

Upon arrival, it was determined that Eaton, who had been reported missing earlier in the day, was deceased.

He was found on a roof adjacent to one of the home’s bedrooms, but it is unknown why or how long he had been up there.

Eaton had some medical conditions, and there appeared to be minor trauma to his body, but his cause and manner of death remain unknown at this time. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.