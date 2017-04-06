× A chilly, gusty day Friday

GRAY, CHILLY FRIDAY

The heavy rain from today exits by evening leaving the area to dry out overnight. Clouds remain persistent through Friday as upper level low sings through. A few showers are still possible too. In the higher elevations, wet flakes can not be ruled out. The winds kick in and gust over 30 mph at times. Temperatures are chilly in the middle 40s but it will feel more like the 30s. While the breeze settles into the weekend, the winds are still gusty at times for the next several days.

DRY WEEKEND

Sunshine returns! Saturday is the cooler of the two days ,with highs in the middle and upper 50s, but it is dry. Winds are northwesterly 10-15mph with higher gusts. More sunshine expected Sunday. Winds shift more to the west-southwest pulling in warmer air. Readings reach the middle and upper 60s.

UNSEASONABLY WARM WEEK

Temperatures jump as flow increases out of the southwest. Highs are well into the 70s, with a few isolated spots approaching 80! Few more clouds mix in and out of the sunshine but it’s a warm, dry day. More clouds expected Tuesday, as the next frontal system approaches. With mild morning lows in the middle and upper 50s, readings climb to near 80 degrees. Not much punch with the front, so moisture is limited to just a few late day showers. Temperatures fall back to the lower 70s by Wednesday. It is breezy with partly cloudy skies. Cooler more seasonable temperatures in the 60s return Thursday.

