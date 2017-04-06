× Adams County man arrested after admitting to sexual abuse of a child

ABBOTTSTOWN, ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– Police have arrested a man who admitted to sexually abusing a child.

Robert O’Brien, 76, is charged with rape and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

On April 4, police interviewed O’Brien at his home and he admitted to sexually assaulting the victim. He told police that he had sucked on the victim’s penis, saying that he didn’t remember the last time it happened but it was probably six or seven months ago. O’Brien said he thought the abuse happened probably three or four times. He also told police that he doesn’t know why he did it, but it was not for sexual arousal.

O’Brien said that the last time the abuse occurred, it was in his bathroom, saying that “it just happened.” He said that he put the victim’s penis in his mouth and then stopped because “they decided they had better start being good boys.”

After his arrest, O’Brien was interviewed again. He told police he was pretty sure that all of the sexual encounters with the victim occurred after he turned 12 years of age, with the last being only two months ago.

O’Brien said at that time, the victim was getting out of the shower and “his little boy was standing up and he said ‘look (O’Brien).'” He said that he sucked the victim’s penis and he remembers doing it three or four times, but doesn’t think it was anymore than that. O’Brien told the victim, “Don’t tell anyone or (O’Brien) will go to jail.”

Now, O’Brien will face charges.