× Arrest made in York City shooting

YORK CITY, Pa.–A man was arrested Thursday in connection to a shooting in York City last month.

Marquan Way, 20 is charged with aggravated assault, attempted homicide and possession of firearm prohibited.

U.S. Marshals arrested Way on Thursday at a home off of East South Street in York City. He was taken to York County Prison without bail.

York City Police responded to a shooting scene outside a home along the 100 block of East Boundary Avenue on March 24.

Police say Way shot Donovan Colon-Shaw, 25, of York. Shaw was taken to York Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 27.