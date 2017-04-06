× Arrest warrant issued for Lancaster woman in knife attack

LANCASTER, Pa. – Lancaster City Police seek two female suspects involved in a violent fight in the area of the 500 block of Locust Street on Tuesday, April 4, that led to a 28 year woman old being treated for knife wounds in the ER at a local hospital. One of the suspects is identified as 21 year old Alyssa Lopez, whose last known address was on the first block of N. Broad Street, Lancaster. The second suspect, a Hispanic female, has not been identified.

The victim told Detective Sergeant Nate Nickel that during the fight Lopez brandished two knives and began to stab and slash at her. Lopez allegedly stabbed the victim several times on the victim’s left arm and palm. The unidentified suspect allegedly stabbed the victim twice on the victim’s upper left back area. In total the victim suffered a large laceration to the left palm that required 10 stitches, five puncture wounds to the left arm and two puncture/stab wounds to the back.

As a result of the investigation to this point, Detective Sergeant Nickel filed a Criminal Complaint against Lopez charging her with one felony Count Aggravated Assault and one felony Count Criminal Conspiracy – Aggravated Assault. Detectives checked several addresses for Lopez but she has not been located. A warrant for the arrest of Lopez has been issued.

Anyone with any information on this incident, the identity of the unknown 2nd suspect and/or the current location of Alyssa Lopez is asked to contact Detectve Sergeant. Nickel at (717) 735-3358 nickeln@lancasterpolice.com or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411.

Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.