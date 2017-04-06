× CD East student arrested for bringing loaded gun to school

LOWER PAXTON TWP., Dauphin County, PA. — A student at Central Dauphin East High School was arrested after bringing a loaded handgun to school. School administration got word that Jason Knoble Jr., 18, of the 100 block of North 30th Street in Harrisburg, was in possession of a stolen handgun. They attempted to search Knoble and his bag. Knoble allegedly fought with them and attempted to leave school before the search could be conducted. He was detained and restrained by school officials and the school based probation officer. A 9mm handgun was later located in Knoble’s bag and seized. Police were called to the scene and took Knoble into custody.

Knoble faces charges of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon on school property, firearms not to be carried without a license and receiving stolen property. Knoble is currently at the Central Booking Center awaiting processing and arraignment. His booking photo is not currently available. Investigation is ongoing.

SOURCE: LOWER PAXTON TWP Police