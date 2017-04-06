× CD East student arrested for taking loaded gun to school

LOWER PAXTON TWP., Dauphin County, PA. — On Thursday, April 6, 2017 Lower Paxton Township Police arrested Jason Knoble Jr., age 18 of the 100 block of North 30th Street in Harrisburg, for the possession of a stolen handgun at the Central Dauphin East High School. School administration was alerted that Knoble may have brought a handgun to the school and attempted to conduct a search of Knoble and his school bag. Knoble fought with school officials and attempted to leave before the search could be conducted. He was detained and restrained by school officials and the school based probation officer. A 9mm handgun was later located in Knoble’s bag and seized. LPPD officers were called to the scene and took Knoble into custody.

Knoble faces charges of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon on school property, firearms not to be carried without a license and receiving stolen property. Knoble is currently at the Central Booking Center awaiting processing and arraignment. His booking photo is not currently available. Investigation is ongoing.

(1) count of Aggravated Assault (F2)

(1) count of Possession of Weapon on School Property (M1)

(1) count of Receiving Stolen Property (F2)

Firearms not to be carried without (M1)

SOURCE: LOWER PAXTON TWP Police