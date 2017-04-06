× Chmabersburg man accused of sexual assaulting teen over course of two years

CHAMBERSBURG, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa — A Chambersburg man is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in his home over a course of two years.

According to complaint and affidavit, State Police received a tip from Franklin County Children and Youth On March 28th, that a 15-year-old girl was being sexually abused by David Crawford, 67, of Chambersburg.

The victim told Troopers that Crawford, on multiple occasions from 2015 until March of 2017, Crawford forced her watch porn videos and to perform sex acts on him.

Crawford is charged with two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, aggravated indecent assault, and corruption of minors.

Crawford is currently in Franklin County Prison in lieu of $300,000 bail.