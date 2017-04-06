Cooler and breezy Thursday with scattered showers and thunderstorms

COOLER, DAMP, BREEZY: Showers are back for much of Thursday as the next system moves through the region. Showers quickly turn plentiful for the morning, with heavier pockets likely at times. It’s a damp and dreary start, with readings in the middle 40s to near 50 degrees. Plentiful showers continue to move through during the afternoon, with even some rumbles likely at times. There’s a small chance for a gusty thunderstorm near the Mason-Dixon line, but many contend with plenty of rain before the region begins to dry out from mid to late afternoon. The rain could be heavy at times, with 1 to 2 inches of rain possible. This could lead to some areas of ponding and minor flooding. It’s breezy again, with readings in the 50s, making for a much cooler day. A few rain showers are possible through the night, even a snow shower or two as temperatures cool toward daybreak. Readings fall into the 30s to near 40 degrees. The pattern remains sluggish and unsettled for Friday. There’s the chance for a few showers. Otherwise, expect plenty of clouds, with chilly readings in the 40s.

WEEKEND IMPROVEMENTS: The weekend forecast looks quite optimistic, with plenty of opportunity to dry out after the damp end to the work week. Sunshine returns for Saturday, and temperatures even begin to turn milder, though admittedly slow initially. Expect readings to reach the upper 40s to middle 50s. It’s a chilly start for Sunday, but a milder day is ahead. There’s plenty of sunshine and a few passing clouds at best. Expect readings for many to reach the middle 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday is even warmer with increasing clouds ahead of the next system. Temperatures are back into the 70s, making for an unseasonably warm spring day. Tuesday is very warm, with highs pushing the 80 degree mark. We’ll watch for a late shower, but for now it appears most of the day is dry for the region. Wednesday is drier but not as mild. High are in the upper 60s to lower 70s. There’s some clouds to start, but you can expect increasing afternoon sunshine.

Have a great Thursday!