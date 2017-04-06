Delta resident assisting U.S. Navy in Japan

170405-N-GR361-035 OKINAWA, Japan (April 5, 2017) Quartermaster 3rd Class Garrett Mink, from Delta, Pennsylvania, stands watch during a sea-and-anchor evolution aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Green Bay (LPD 20) while the ship pulls into White Beach Naval Facility in Okinawa, Japan. Green Bay, part of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb R. Staples/Released)
OKINAWA, Japan– A Delta resident is across the continent, assisting the U.S. Navy.
Quartermaster 3rd Class, Garrett Mink, from Delta, was captured standing watch during a sea-and-anchor evolution aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Green Bay.
Central Pennsylvania’s reach has extended, thanks to Mink’s service.