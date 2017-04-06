× Delta throws pizza party for stranded passengers

There are few things that can make flight delays more bearable, but free pizza is definitely one of them.

After hundreds of flights were canceled due to severe thunderstorms in Atlanta Wednesday, Delta Air Lines delivered pizza to travelers across the Southeast. Pleased passengers shared photos of crew members handing out pizza on planes that had been stuck on the tarmac for several hours.

The pizza party didn’t end on the runway. Passengers stranded at Norfolk International Airport were given free pies as well. Delta ordered close to 600 pies for Atlanta and other airports close by.

“My trip had a cushion, so I’m OK,” passenger Dana Key said. “Delayed 2 hours, but some have been waiting since 7 a.m. Weather wreaks havoc on travel!”

“Airport station managers had the idea a few years ago, during severe weather, to order pizza for delayed customers,” Delta spokesman Morgan Durrant said. “It has become one of our go-to tactics during severe weather.”

Even one of the pilots pitched in, passing out pizza to passengers.

Delta was surprised by the level of support they received on Twitter. Almost all of the responses were positive. “It’s a seemingly small gesture but they always appreciate it,” Durrant said.

Durrant said that Delta gives teams autonomy to find something they think is meaningful. “It’s always bagels or Nathan’s hot dogs in New York,” he said. The airline has also provided coloring books and decks of cards for families with children in the past.

“We have a lot to improve on, but we can’t quite control the weather yet,” Durrant said.