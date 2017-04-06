Don Rickles, legendary insult comic, dead at 90

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 24: (L-R) Actor John Stamos, Don Rickles and Kathy Griffin attend The Friars Foundation Annual Applause Award Gala honoring Don Rickles at The Waldorf=Astoria on June 24, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)
Don Rickles, a comedian and actor known for his abrasive humor, died Thursday from kidney failure at his Los Angeles home, according to his publicist Paul Shefrin.
He was 90 years old.