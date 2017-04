× Eric Frein in hospital, trial delayed

Eric Frein is in the hospital, causing his trial to be delayed, WNEP is reporting.

BREAKING: Eric Frein in hospital. Trial delayed. No more info available at this time. pic.twitter.com/fncF7yYV7R — Jim Hamill (@JimHamill) April 6, 2017

Frein, who is on trial for killing officers in 2014, was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono.

According to reports, Frein is in the hospital recovering from a fall while he was brushing his teeth.

BREAKING: Frein's mother said Eric Frein fell down brushing teeth and hit head. Doctors will do a CAT Scan. #FreinTrial — Joe Kohut (@jkohutTT) April 6, 2017

There is no word on his condition.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.