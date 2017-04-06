× Harrisburg Senators season opener postponed due to rain

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Harrisburg Senators fans will have to wait another day for the teams 2017 season opener. Thursday’s evening’s season-opening game between the Altoona Curve and the Senators has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a double-header on Saturday evening.

The Senators will now begin their season with Friday’s regularly-scheduled game at FNB Field in Harrisburg beginning at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, the Curve and Senators will play a double-header consisting of two seven-inning games, with the first game beginning at 6 p.m.

Right-hander Alex McRae is now scheduled to be the starting pitcher for Friday night’s game. Lefty Brandon Waddell is slated to pitch the first game of Saturday’s double-header. The rest of the pitching rotation will be announced at a later time.