Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa - The "Lanes for Lives" annual charity event benefiting the South Central PA American Red Cross was held in March at Suburban Bowlerama.

More than 150 people participated in the event hosted by Brewery Products, including some of the FOX43 news team.

On Tuesday, the team revealed how much money was raised for the event.

You can check it out in the clip above.