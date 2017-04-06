× Man indicted on terrorism charges

Las Vegas, NV (KTNV) — The Clark County Grand Jury indicted a man on terrorism-related charges this week.

40-year-old Nicolai Howard Mork faces charges of acts of terrorism or attempted acts of terrorism, unlawful acts related to weapons of mass destruction, possession of component of explosive or incendiary device with intent to manufacture device, possession of explosive or incendiary device, possession of a firearm with an altered or obliterated serial number and possession of a silencer.

According to the indictment, Mork committed the crimes sometime between Oct. 24 and Dec. 31, 2016.

The acts of terrorism charges were related to attempts to light an incendiary device at several different locations in both Las Vegas and Henderson, including a NV Energy transformer box on Commendation Drive, near Buffalo Drive and Spring Mountain Road; a location on Dancing Vines Avenue, near Pyle Avenue and Maryland Parkway; and a location on Coral Sea Street, near Eastern Avenue and St. Rose Parkway.

The indictment says under unlawful acts related to weapons of mass destruction, Mork had in his possession approximately 251 pounds of ammonium nitrate, 26 pounds of aluminum powder and 9.5 pounds of red iron oxide.

Mork was arrested on Dec. 30 after Las Vegas police said he was found with components to make explosive or incendiary devices.

On Dec. 29, Las Vegas police’s SWAT team served a search warrant on Mork’s residence on Dancing Vines Avenue. Among the items, in addition to the chemicals and substances, were four capped plastic Elrenmeyer flasks of nitric acid, which was segregated from the other chemicals at the home.

According to his arrest report, Mork appeared to realize the dangerous potential of the chemicals in his possession since “it was clearly isolated and stored away from all other organic and inorganic material in a closet by itself.”

Police said they believed Mork intended to use the components in his possession to create explosive or incendiary devices.

Mork had been out on custody with a $220,000 bail. Based on the indictment, a judge raised his bail to $8 million.

Mork was taken back in custody without incident Wednesday evening at his home without incident.