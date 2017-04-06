× Marin Mountain Bikes recalls bicycles due to fall, crash hazards

The recall involves two Marin Mountain bicycle model years and model names: 2016 Pine Mountain 1 and 2017 Pine Mountain bicycles. The bicycles were sold in five frame sizes and in one basic color scheme (silver painted frame with orange painted fork.) The model name “Pine Mountain 1” (2016) or “Pine Mountain” (2017) is printed on the top tube of the frame and the downtube of the frame has a “MARIN” decal.

The rigid front forks on these recalled bikes can bend or break during use or while jumping, causing the rider to lose control, posing fall and crash hazards to the user.

The firm has received four reports of bent bicycle forks including one report in the United States and three in other countries. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mountain bikes and contact the firm for instructions on receiving a replacement bicycle fork and scheduling a free repair.

Consumers can contact Marin Bikes at 800-222-7557 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.marinbikes.com and click on the “recalls/safety” link at the bottom of the page for more information.

Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission