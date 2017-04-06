Martin’s demonstrates creativity for National Grilled Cheese Month

YORK, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– April is National Grilled Cheese Month.

In honor of the month, Martin’s is stopping by the FOX43 Kitchen with a number of different creations inspired by the month.

Anne and Julie Martin will be presenting some of their creations from their “grilled cheese bar”, similar to a salad bar but just for these cheesy sandwiches.

Today, they will prepare a Caprese grilled cheese using the tomato, mozzarella, and basil on Martin’s Potato Bread and the macaroni and cheese grilled cheese on Martin’s Old-Fashioned Real Butter Bread.

For recipes on how to make these Martin’s creations, you can visit their site here.