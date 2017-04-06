× Missing 15-year-old from Lemoyne girl located

** At around 5:45 p.m. McClucas was located and returned home. She was not in danger and nothing suspicious about the incident was located. West Shore Regional Police would like to thank the media and citizens for their quick sharing of information.

CUMBERLAND CO., Pa. – West Shore Regional Police are currently looking for 15-year-old Kaylee Catherine McClucas. The teenager was last seen on Tuesday, April 4, when she left her residence in Lemoyne Borough. McClucas was believed to be headed to an unknown friend’s house in the New Cumberland Borough area.

Anyone with information regarding the location of McClucas is asked to contact West Shore Regional Police Department at (717) 238-9676.