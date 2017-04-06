× No one injured after Wednesday night fire in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– No injuries occurred after a 2-alarm fire broke out in Harrisburg on Wednesday night.

The flames sparked around 10:30 p.m. along the 300 block of 4th street, near the intersection of Maclay Street. It began in an abandoned home before spreading to a home next door. The wall from that home collapsed, condemning the house next door to it, and the third in total.

Two of the homes were occupied at the time, but were able to escape without injuries.

Embers in the air caused four hot spots on different homes that were quickly put out.

The cause of the flames is still unknown at this time.