× Oil prices leap after U.S. missile strike on Syria

Oil prices spiked after the U.S. launched a missile strike on a Syrian government target.

U.S. crude futures jumped more than 2% in Friday morning trading in Asia after President Trump ordered the first direct American military action against the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

The strike, in which U.S. warships fired 50 to 60 Tomahawk cruise missiles at a Syrian government airbase, ramps up uncertainty in the oil-rich and politically unstable Middle East.

“Geopolitics are often big drivers in oil markets,” said Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at AxiTrader. “The U.S. strike against a regime that is backed by the Russians, and in a country where the Iranians are active as well supporting the regime has the potential to cause further political ructions.”

Related: Trump launches military strike against Syria

The potential reactions from Iran and Russia, both major oil producers, “will keep oil traders on edge,” he said. “That uncertainty supports prices … in the very immediate term.”

Syria itself is not a major oil producer, but the country is uncomfortably close to the Strait of Hormuz — a critical chokepoint through which millions of barrels of oil are shipped each day.

Trump said the missile strike was in retaliation for a chemical weapons attack on civilians earlier this week that the U.S. says was carried out by the Syrian government.